Two rounds of snow this week, turning colder by the weekend

This week is setting up to be fairly active with a couple chances of snow followed by another blast of cold weather by the weekend.

Monday will start with some areas of locally dense fog. Otherwise, it’ll be a mostly cloudy day and breezy day with a few sprinkles possible. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 30s.

A clipper system arrives on Tuesday afternoon bringing a round of snow to the area. Accumulations of 1-2″ is likely for most with some place possibly seeing higher amounts up to 3″. Snow will come to an end late Tuesday evening. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s.

Wednesday will be a quiet and cold day with high temperatures near 20° under a mostly cloudy sky.

Another clipper is set to arrive on Thursday leading to another round of snow. However, the track and timing is still a bit uncertain, but additional accumulations are looking likely.

The rest of the week and weekend is looking quiet, but cold following Thursday’s clipper as temperatures are expected to be in the teens and lower 20s from Friday through Sunday with night lows in the single digits.