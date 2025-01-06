Mother of Ahziyas Dampha starts GoFundMe for toddler’s headstone

(ABC 6 New) – An Albert Lea toddler’s family is raising money for his headstone.

Ahziyas Dampha was murdered by Austin Navarro in July of 2023.

Now Ahziyas’ mother, Emma Sullivan, has started a GoFundMe for his headstone, now that the toddler’s body is no longer required to serve as evidence by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sullivan has a goal of $3,500 for the headstone, delivery, and installation.

“Any extra donations after the headstone purchase will strictly go towards A’Ries future upbringing,” Sullivan wrote in the GoFundMe.”