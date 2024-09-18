Albert Lea man pleads guilty in toddler’s death

(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea man pleaded to the murder of a 2-year-old.

Austin Michael Navarro, 26, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder and 3rd-degree assault of a child under four in Freeborn County Court Wednesday, Sept. 18.

RELATED: Family of deceased toddler speaks on grief – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

RELATED: Court documents detail Albert Lea toddler death investigation, history of domestic assaults – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

The details of Navarro’s plea agreement were not immediately available.

RELATED: Defendant in toddler murder case moves to dismiss charges; state argues for aggravated sentence – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Navarro’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 11.

Navarro was previously charged with sexually assaulting another Freeborn County inmate during his incarceration. The sexual assault charge was dropped Monday, Sept. 16, due in part to the alleged victim’s inability to testify.