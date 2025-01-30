Minnesotans adapting to rising egg prices

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — If the price tag for eggs is giving you sticker shock at the grocery store, you are not the only one.

The Agricultural Department says that prices are expected to jump another 20% this year due to bird flu.

One Minnesota couple says they spend $30 per month to take care of their chickens, saving them hundreds of dollars in the long run.

Grocery stores say the high prices are not driving people away from buying eggs, but it is changing what they are buying.

“We have a lot of local producers that we work with that haven’t been affected nearly as much in egg prices. So those are the first ones to sell now,” said Adam Oxendale of Oxendales Market.

A grocery store in St. Paul is also seeing higher grade eggs fly off the shelves faster than the other brands because, for once, they are the cheaper eggs.