Bird flu continues to impact egg supply

(ABC 6 News) — New concerns have emerged regarding the bird flu after a new subtype of the virus was found in California.

Egg prices are now skyrocketing in the U.S. as the bird flu continues to impact the nation’s egg supply. At least 36 million egg-laying chickens have been killed in recent months to prevent the spread of the virus.

The federal government says they are “watching the situation carefully.”

However, the Trump administration has ordered the CDC to pause most external communication at least through the end of the month.