Minnesota to open public comment on cannabis rules Monday

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesotans will soon be able to voice their concerns and/or support about the state’s proposed cannabis rules.

According to a press release from the Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), a 30-day public comment period will start Monday, January 13. This is expected to come after a ‘notice of intent to adopt expedited rules’ is published in the State Register by the OCM.

After that period starts, members of the public can submit comment. This can be in support or opposition of the state’s proposed rules when it comes to cannabis.

If you want to submit written comments, you can do so in the following ways:

Submit electronically written comments through the Office of Administrative Hearings Rulemaking ecomments website HERE.

Mail written comments to the Office of Administrative Hearings: 600 North Robert Street, P.O. Box 64620, St. Paul, MN 55164.

Send written comments by fax to: 651-539-0310.

Officials said in the release that your comment should specifically identify which of the proposed rules you’re addressing and the reason for comment. Additionally, OCM noted that you are encouraged to propose any change you would like to see.

OCM stated the following:

“You must also make any comments that you have on the legality of the proposed rules during this comment period. If the proposed expedited rules affect you in any way, the office encourages you to participate in the rulemaking process. All comments or responses received are public data and will be available for review on the eComments website.”

A copy of the proposed rules will be published in the State Register. Starting Monday, you can see a list of the rules HERE.

Additionally, a free copy of the rules will be available upon request by contacting lorenzo.nelson@state.mn.us.