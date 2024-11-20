Olmsted County updates rules for cannabis businesses

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County has updated its rules for cannabis businesses, a press release said Wednesday.

According to the release, this is to create clear procedures by March 1, 2025. That date is when licensed cannabis sales are set to start in Minnesota. Licensing information for cannabis businesses can be found through the Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management.

Olmsted County noted that this ordinance aims to ensure that businesses operate safely and follow county and state regulations. It includes provisions for business registration, compliance checks, event requirements, and the enforcement of regulations.

Registering cannabis businesses

Any person with a cannabis retail business that has a state license who wants to operate in Olmsted County must also register with the county before opening. If they don’t register and make sales to customers without a valid retail registration, they will be fined $2,000 for each violation, the press release said.

Approval and application

Before a cannabis retail business can be approved by Olmsted County, it must pass a review process to ensure it meets local rules for zoning, fire safety, and building codes. The initial cost to register will reportedly be no more than $500 or half the cost of a state license, whichever is lower.

Rules for cannabis events

New regulations for cannabis-related events state that businesses need to obtain a temporary cannabis event permit from Olmsted County, along with a state license. These events are allowed to last up to four days. They must follow rules including checking IDs to ensure those purchasing cannabis products are at least 21. They must also have areas just for cannabis use (smoking and vaping cannabis is prohibited) and offer food and non-alcoholic drinks.

Compliance checks and penalties

Every year, cannabis retail businesses will have at least one unannounced sales compliance check to ensure a business is not selling to anyone under 21 years old. If any violations are noted, the business owner may face fines or have their registration suspended for up to 30 days.

Cannabis businesses and event organizers should review the updated rules to ensure they are complying with updated regulations, Olmsted County noted.

“These updates are crucial for ensuring that cannabis businesses in Olmsted County operate within a clear and structured legal framework,” said Olmsted County Administrator Travis Gransee. “We aim to balance public health and safety while also supporting a fair and well-regulated cannabis market.”

“By establishing strong regulations around product safety, access to minors, and routine compliance checks, we are taking proactive steps to reduce the potential public health risks of cannabis,” said Olmsted County Board of Commissioners Chair Sheila Kiscaden. “We are committed to using our local authority to safeguard community health.”

New cannabis webpage

Olmsted County noted in the press release that it has made a webpage to act as a hub for cannabis-related information.

Local registration and event permitting information for cannabis business will be provided on the county website by March 1, 2025.