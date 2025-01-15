Minnesota Senate focuses on cooperation in first day of legislative session

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – The 2025 legislative session has been marked by division from day one, but in the Senate, cooperation and bipartisanship are taking center stage.

After the November election and the passing of Sen. Kari Dziedzic in December, the Senate has come to an even split: 33 Republicans and 33 Democrats.

Just days before the session began, lawmakers on both sides finalized a power sharing agreement allowing both the GOP and DFL to have equal control over the Senate and its various committees.

“I think we will see today that we will be able to share that power and start the work for Minnesotans today,” said Sen. Liz Boldon, 25 (DFL).

“It’s going to be very likely on a different trajectory than we had the last two years,” said Sen. Steve Drazkowski, 20 (R), “and I think that’s refreshing for the people of Minnesota.”

A top priority for lawmakers this session seems to be balancing the state’s budget, after a state report showed a projected $5 billion deficit could be on the horizon.

“We need to really look at that spending, much of that was using one-time money for ongoing projects,” said Sen. Carla Nelson, 24 (R). “That’s really put us in a really precarious spot.”

“For me it really is centering the needs of Minnesotans, making sure that we are making decisions that put Minnesotans first and meet their needs,” said Boldon.

Locally, lawmakers have a number of other priorities they intend to address as well, including improving road conditions in and around Rochester, as well as investing time and money into healthcare, childcare and education.