Minnesota school bus driver back on route after crash near Hibbing

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, a Minnesota school bus driver got back on his route again for the Cherry School District following last week’s crash near Hibbing.

Related: 12 hurt after school bus rolls in crash in Hibbing, MN

For the families impacted by the crash, life is slowly returning back to normal. One of the girls on the bus is Mackenzie Haapala who suffered a broken collar bone. Her dad says she is sore, but she is hanging in there.

“She went back on Monday. She started going back to school, and hopefully next week we can get her back on the bus, but that’s a big step forward for, well, any kid on the bus including the driver.”

For the time being, her dad says, Mackenzie is getting a ride to school from a neighbor.