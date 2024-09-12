Cherry school bus involved in crash

ABC 6 NEWS — A Cherry school bus was involved in an accident this morning according to St. Louis County Schools Superintendent Dr. Reggie Engebritson.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that students were injured in the crash. Sheriff Gordon Ramsay says 10 kids were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Ramsay also confirmed the accident involved at Toyota Rav4 and that the bus rolled.



The driver of the Rav 4 has “serious to critical injuries” and the bus driver is reported to have serious injuries.



This is a developing situation and this story will be updated as more information is obtained.