Minnesota DHS clears KinderCare Learning Center of wrongdoing after now-former employee lacerated toddler with pizza cutter

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Department of Human Services has conducted a maltreatment investigation into KinderCare Learning Center in Rochester after a woman was charged with assault for lacerating a toddler with a pizza cutter.

Related: Woman accused of lacerating toddler with pizza cutter’s plea hearing interrupted

The incident occurred on June 13, 2024, when a Pipestone woman, Andrianna Newburn, allegedly used a pizza cutter to cut a toddler (named “AV” in the investigation report) on their face and leg.

Through its investigation, the DHS found Newburn got into an argument with a fellow staff member (named “P2” in the investigation report) in the facility’s kitchen. At some point after 2 p.m., P2 told Newburn that she needed to stop doing dishes and go back to the toddler room to attend to children waking up from naps.

Newburn refused and pushed the kitchen door towards P2, who then held onto the door to avoid falling. Newburn then slammed P2’s fingers in the door, and the two began fighting, including “smacking” one another.

P2 called out for help from other staff members (“P1” and “P3”) and at some point was able to walk away from Newburn and called law enforcement.

While P2 was on the phone with law enforcement, they saw Newburn approaching with a pizza cutter and tried to hold the entryway door shut while Newburn “banged” on the glass.

P3 told the DHS that they heard the SP say s/he would “hurt” or “cut” P2’s children.

Newburn then left and walked toward the infant room. Later, when Newburn was preparing to leave, P2 asked P3 to check on AV. Shortly after, P3 told P2 that AV was bleeding and was found with a cut on their face.

P3 observed a “huge cut” or “laceration” on AV’s cheek, as well as other “scratches” on AV’s leg.

AV was then transported to the hospital and received stitches to the cut on their face as well as medical wraps for their scratches.

DHS concluded that Newburn was responsible for maltreatment of AV, but KinderCare was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Newburn no longer works at KinderCare and is facing six charges, including three felony assault and terroristic threats charges. She was supposed to plead guilty in August, but when she did not complete the terms of the deal in court, it was pulled.

Newburn is now set to be back in court on February 11 with her jury trial taking place a week later.