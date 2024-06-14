Pipestone woman accused of attacking toddler with pizza cutter

(ABC 6 News) – A Pipestone woman faces recommended 2nd-degree assault charges after allegedly assaulting a toddler at KinderCare.

According to Rochester police Andrianna Newburn, 26, is an employee at the 1815 Greenview Place SW childcare center.

Police claim Newburn assaulted another employee’s toddler with a pizza cutter, causing lacerations.

The child was transported for medical care and Newburn was taken into custody around 2:45 p.m. June 13.

