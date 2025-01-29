Minnesota DFLers win majority-defending special election

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota DFLers defended their control of the Minnesota Senate on Tuesday after Doron Clark won the District 60 special election.

The special election between Clark and Republican candidate Abigail Walters came after Senator Kari Dziedzic died from cancer last month.

The competitive Minnesota Senate is one of the six state legislative chambers where control hinges on a single seat.

Minnesota will have another special election this spring, which will be consequential for the state House.

Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee President Heather Williams issued the following statement:

“While MAGA Republicans seize control in Washington, protecting and expanding Democratic power in the states is of the utmost importance. Tonight’s victory in defending our one-seat majority in the Minnesota Senate highlights how every seat matters and can make a difference in shaping the balance of power in the states where so many chambers are decided by the slimmest of margins.

“There are no off-years for this ballot level and this is already the third majority-deciding special election in January alone, with more on the way. Democrats must ensure that we aren’t giving an inch and are ready to take advantage of every opportunity to defend and strengthen our state legislative majorities in these uncertain times.”