Minnesota BCA joins search for missing Rochester man

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has joined the week-long search for a 76-year-old father in Rochester.

The family of Uong Ong has been working to bring him home since last Tuesday.

He was last seen in a blue 2004 Toyota Camry leaving northwest Rochester on Gem Lane wearing a black jacket.

If you have any information, call Rochester police.