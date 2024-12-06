Rochester man reported missing

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A Rochester man has been reported missing, and Rochester police are on the lookout for him.

His name is Uong Ong, and his family says he has not been seen since 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. They also say he drives a light blue Toyota Camry and is wearing a black jacket.

Ong’s family says they are concerned his health and safety are at risk.

At this time, RPD requests that the public does not search for Ong, but if you do spot him, report it to the police.