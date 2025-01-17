Medical examiner shares Rochester man’s manner of death

(ABC 6 News) – The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s office determined that Uong Ong died by suicide, according to the Rochester man’s release of public data.

Ong went missing from Rochester Dec. 3, and was found in a burnt car on Dec. 30.

RELATED: Body found in burnt car identified as missing Rochester man, Uong Ong – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

RELATED: UPDATE: RPD requests public’s help finding missing man – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis, or who knows a person in need of immediate assistance should call 9-8-8, Minnesota’s Lineline service.

An online chat option is available at 988lifeline.org.

Olmsted County also has a crisis response team, available at 1-844-272-7472. The National Alliance on Mental Illness offers more resources at namimn.org.