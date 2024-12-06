Missing Rochester man’s family speaks out on his disappearance

(ABC 6 News) – It’s been more than 48 hours since 76-year-old Uong Ong was last seen by his family.

It’s something they say is unusual, and despite countless searches through the Med City, nothing has turned up.

His stepdaughter Rosie Pech described the moment she last saw him.

“I was coming up the hill on 7th street and I saw him driving down from 7th Street,” Pech noted.

Ong drove off in a light blue Toyota Camry wearing a black jacket. Pech said her stepfather didn’t say anything when he left and thought he would be back soon.

“When he does go out like he would go just to like a store or something doing like an errand, so probably like one or two hours he would come back home but on that day, on December 3rd he just was gone for a really long time,” said Pech.

Ong’s wife Bo Lech called his phone to see where he was. When the ringing came from his bedroom alongside Ong’s other personal items, their concerns changed to panic.

“All of his valuables jewelry, wallet, he did not have anything on him, so that was all in his like coat or pants pocket that she took out,” Lech said.

From there, they called the police. Pech then made a Facebook post to get the word out there about her missing stepfather.

With help from neighbors, police, and even strangers, they hope Ong comes home soon.

“We just want him home, we can talk together in a calm, peaceful manner, and that’s all we want right now, honestly, is for his safety,” Lech concluded.