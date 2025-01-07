Mason City liquor store’s license suspended for selling alcohol to minors

(ABC 6 News) — Northside Liquor’s liquor license is being suspended for 30 days after a second violation of sales to a minor, according to the Mason City Police Department.

As ABC 6 reported in November 2024, Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said his department has been “dealing with them for the better part of the last three years.”

The suspension, which was issued by the Iowa Department of Revenue, began at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7. It will end at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 6. The store also has to pay a $1,500 fine.