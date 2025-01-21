Mason City Fire Department says recycling center fire is still smoldering

(ABC 6 News) — Last Friday, a large fire broke out at the Mason City Recycling Center.

An update from Randy Elsbernd, the Assistant Deputy Chief of Training, said that as of Tuesday afternoon, the fire still has hot spots smoldering in the bales of paper and cardboard inside the building.

As a result, the Mason City Fire Department has not been able to investigate inside the building, and they will not know when that will be possible until they are able to fully evaluate the stability of the structure.

Elsbernd said MCFD is continuing to monitor the situation.