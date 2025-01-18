PHOTOS: Crews respond to fire at Mason City Recycling Center

ABC 6 NEWS — Fire crews in Mason City spent Friday night into Saturday morning battling a fire at the Mason City Recycling Center.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, the fire began around 8 p.m. on Friday evening. Mason City Fire crews responded to the flame, and were continuing to battle the fire into the early morning hours of Saturday; with the building still being in flames around 2 a.m.

Credit: Jamey Hjelle Credit: Gabe Helland

Law enforcement says there are no injuries as a result of the fire, but there is no word on what caused the fire at this time.

This is a developing story, and ABC 6 News will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.