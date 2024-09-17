Marker goes up at site of crash that killed Olivia Flores

(ABC 6 News) – Photos of Olivia Flores decorate a marker near Apache Mall, where a crash ended the 18-year-old’s life.

Olivia Flores, an Owatonna resident, was killed in a crash involving former state trooper Shane Roper May 18, when Roper’s squad car collided with the vehicle she rode in and pushed it into a third car.

Roper faces 2nd-degree manslaughter, criminal vehicular homicide, and criminal vehicular operation charges related to the crash.

Angelina and Katarina Bartz, the other two young women involved in the crash suffered broken ribs and other bones, as well as other severe injuries.

