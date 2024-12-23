Man who allegedly barricaded himself inside Denny’s building faces burglary, theft charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man accused of barricading himself inside the old Denny’s building on Broadway faces multiple burglary and theft charges.

Andrew Tyler Jones, 39, is currently held at the Olmsted County ADC without the option of posting bail or bond.

On Dec. 18, ABC 6 reported that Rochester police had surrounded the Denny’s building, where a suspect had barricaded himself.

On Dec. 23, Olmsted County officially charges Jones with a slew of offenses.

Stewartville burglary

Jones faces 3rd-degree burglary; 4th-degree damage to property; and gross misdemeanor theft charges from an incident Dec. 13 or 14.

According to court documents, an Olmsted County deputy responded to the 600 block of 2nd Street SW, Stewartville, where a homeowner said someone had used a shed from his hammer to break his garage window overnight.

The suspect had taken 26 hammers, a chainsaw, a reciprocating saw, a GPS unit, and assorted other outdoor items.

The man allegedly told police Jones had broken into his garage before and pointed out damage to the building that Jones had allegedly caused.

On Dec. 18, Rochester police responded to two suspected burglary calls early in the day.

Police at one noted that Jones was carrying a hammer, and left behind another, plus a “small travelers bag that he no longer wanted.”

Later that afternoon, police went to a property damage call, where Jones was suspected of burglarizing a food truck at 25 9 1/2 Street SE.

Police located yet another hammer, a yellow chainsaw, and reciprocating saw behind the truck.

Rochester school damage and Denny’s break-in

Jones faces 4th-degree burglary; obstruction of the legal process; and receiving stolen property charges from the events leading up to his arrest Dec. 18.

Police responded to Friedell Middle School on Broadway Avenue South, after a caller said an “inappropriate sign” had been placed on the retaining wall on the south side of the building.

Police found Jones, who allegedly said he was “cleaning up for his ‘boss'” and then fled into the Denny’s building.

Jones was wearing a hard hat law enforcement later identified as having come from the Stewartville residence, and there were several hammers inside the building that matched the descriptions of those stolen.

Police also noted that it looked like Jones “had been living in the Denny’s building for some time as there was a bed, clothing, and other miscellaneous property in the office area.

Probation hearing

In 2020, Jones was charged with felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to the single charge in 2021, and has since then violated his conditions of probation twice.

Olmsted County judges Jacob Allen and Christa Daily each released Jones on the same conditions following the violations.

Jones has a probation revocation hearing scheduled for Dec. 30, following this alleged third violation of the terms of his probation.