UPDATE: Suspect who allegedly barricaded himself in old Denny’s building identified

(ABC 6 News) – The suspect involved in a large police presence on Wednesday has been identified.

Andrew Jones, a 39-year-old homeless man, was arrested and faces several burglary charges.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

A large police presence was spotted in Southern Rochester on Broadway Avenue South by the Baymont Inn on Wednesday evening.

According to the Rochester Police Department, around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, an adult male suspected of felony damage to property barricaded himself inside the old Denny’s building on Broadway.

After failing to get the man to come out of the Denny’s building, the police made entry and arrested the suspect. They say nobody was harmed in the incident.

RPD is saying there is no active threat to the public.

The scene was mostly cleared around 5:15 p.m.

This is an ongoing situation, ABC 6 News will bring you the latest as it becomes available.