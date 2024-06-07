Eddie Cochran Car Show and Music Festival kicks off this weekend in Albert Lea

Annual Eddie Cochran Car Show & Music Festival kicks off - ABC 6 News Daytime

(ABC 6 News – The annual Eddie Cochran Car Show and Music Festival is underway in Albert Lea, celebrating the legacy of the Albert Lea native.

In addition to over 200 cars being featured in the show, there are plenty of other fun things going on over the weekend.

The festival will feature live music from a diverse range of artists and bands, including Minneapolis based jam group Boogie Wonderland and rock outfit j. bell & the Lazy Susan Band.

There will also be plenty of food vendors throughout the weekend. The festival is free to attend and will be taking place along North Broadway.

Organizers of the event say that this annual celebration is more than just a car show.

“You’ll see that [a lot of positivity] at this car show. People come because they enjoy the vehicles, or come because they enjoy the street musicians, or the other performers,” said Stephanie Kibler, executive director at the Freeborn County Historical Museum. “I think it’s just the heart of the community around events like this, and this is one of many that happens.”

For a full list of events at the car show and festival, click here.