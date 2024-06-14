Lawyer for Owatonna family speaks on fatal crash investigation

Following a tragic car crash that took the life of Owatonna teen Olivia Flores back in May, her family has now hired a lawyer to investigate the accident.

(ABC 6 News) – Following a tragic car crash that took the life of Owatonna teen Olivia Flores back in May, her family has now hired a lawyer to investigate the accident.

RELATED: Loved ones remember Owatonna teen who died after car crash near Apache mall

The Flores family has been waiting on updates from the Rochester Police Department about the crash that took their daughter’s life, but as of now, they say they’ve gotten no information on the official investigation, so they’ve taken matters into their own hands.

RELATED: Family of teen killed in state trooper crash retains law firm; begins own investigation

The private investigation is still in the early stages, and lawyers are still hoping to work together with RPD as they look into the case.

“Any tragic case especially, there’s a lot of rumor mill information, there’s a lot of things that get passed around, and they just want to deal in fact and what actually happened to their daughter,” said attorney Dan McIntosh.

In response to the ongoing investigation, Rochester Police provided a statement saying:

“The investigative process for fatal crashes is extensive and can require significant time and resources. We understand the need for facts surrounding this crash, and we are committed to finding them. We expect to complete our investigation by the end of the month. We once again extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Olivia Flores.”