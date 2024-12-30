Kasson woman sentenced to 30 days in jail, 3 years probation for criminal vehicular operation

(ABC 6 News) — A Kasson woman has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years of probation after a non-fatal buggy crash in Fillmore County back in February.

Brittany Edgar will serve the sentence after pleading guilty to criminal vehicular operation-substantial bodily harm; driver who causes collision leaves scene.

Edgar was accused of striking an Amish buggy containing a family, fleeing, being pulled over by law enforcement on the way to the crash, and claiming she struck a deer, causing the visible damage to her car.

If Edgar does not complete her three years of probation without incident, she could spend an additional 13 months in jail.

This sentencing comes days after Edgar was charged with a DWI, which violated her probation ahead of the sentencing.

