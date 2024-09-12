Kasson-Mantorville Middle School targeted by threats

(ABC 6 News) – Administrators at Kasson-Mantorville schools sent a letter to parents earlier today informing them of a threat against the Kasson-Mantorville Middle School.

The letter sent to parents claims the threats were investigated and reported to law enforcement immediately, who determined the threat was likely a hoax.

Law enforcement says the threats originated from a post on social media, that appeared to impact schools across the country.

It comes just a day after P.E.M. Middle Schools in Elgin, and schools in Clear Lake, Iowa, were also on the receiving end of threats posted to social media, that were both determined to be hoaxes.

Read the entire letter sent to Kasson-Mantorville parents below.