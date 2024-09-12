Clear Lake PD reports possible school threat

(ABC 6 News) — Just after 7:30 PM on Thursday, the Clear Lake Police Department received reports of a possible school threat on social media.

The threat included a list of schools, and one of these schools was in the Clear Lake School District.

According to a press release from Clear Lake PD, investigators have diligently investigated the matter and determined the list of schools published on social media is from outside the state of Iowa. Clear Lake investigators are working on forwarding information to authorities in the proper state.

At this time, no credible threat has been identified for the Clear Lake Community School District. However, Clear Lake PD says district officials have been working with the police to ensure a safe learning environment for both students and staff.