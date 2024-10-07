Jury selection gets underway Mon. morning in Adam Fravel trial

(ABC 6 News) – At the Mankato courthouse in Blue Earth County, Minn. Monday morning, jury selection is slated to get underway in the trial of Adam Fravel.

Fravel is charged in the death of the mother of his two children, Madeline Kingsbury, who was murdered in the spring of 2023.

Fravel is facing two counts of 1st-degree murder and two counts of 2nd-degree murder in the case.

Monday morning, court officials tell ABC 6 News that currently, there are 158 qualified jurors in this case. There will be two sessions held at the courthouse, where a total of 126 people will be given forms to fill out detailing their experiences, opinions, etc.

It is at this stage that prosecutors and defense attorneys will begin filtering out jurors to sit on this case. The goal is to find 12 people that will not let a number of factors including prior experiences, opinions, biases, and more affect the outcome of this trial.

According to Kyle Christopherson, the communications specialist with the Minnesota Court Information Office, the defense has 16 strikes it can utilize when it comes to picking potential jurors. The state only has three.

Jury selection is expected to last for about a week. Christopherson says Judge Nancy Buytendorp booked out the entire month of Oct. for this trial. Christopherson adds opening statements, at this point, are slated for next week, Oct.14.

Judge Buytendorp granted Fravel’s defense team motion requesting the trial be moved out of Winona Co. in order to ensure it is fair and impartial in June of 2024. Fravel’s team argued it would be “impossible” to have a fair and unbiased jury in Kingsbury’s hometown due to the extensive media coverage this case has gotten.

Kingsbury was first reported missing