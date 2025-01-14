Jury deliberations begin in Morgenstern trial

(ABC 6 News) — Jury deliberations began Tuesday afternoon in the case against former Rochester Police Department Officer Timothy Morgenstern.

Morgenstern was first charged in 2023 with two counts of criminal sexual conduct involving a minor and one count of using a minor in pornographic material.

The charges stem from an alleged encounter the previous year between Morgenstern and a then 16-year-old John Marshall High School student.

At the time, Morgenstern worked as the school’s volunteer speech team coach, and the alleged victim was a team member.

The now 18-year-old claims she developed an intimate relationship with Morgenstern over Snapchat, where she claimed the two sent sexual pictures and videos to each other, eventually leading up to the two allegedly having sex in June of 2022.

The State and the defense presented their closing arguments ahead of deliberations Tuesday.

While none of the alleged photos and videos were recovered on Morgenstern’s devices, prosecutor Brett Corson argued just because they had not been discovered, didn’t mean he never had them.

Corson argued these photos and videos were taken and sent over Snapchat, meaning they disappeared after they were opened.

Corson also argued the alleged victim had been consistent in her statements throughout, besides a few minor details.

The defense argued there is a lack of evidence, pointing to no sexually explicit photos being found, no calls between the two found in Morgenstern’s phone records, and just 3 text message conversations found on the alleged victim’s phone.

Morgenstern’s attorney argued the lack of evidence to a “mountain of doubt.”

During his rebuttal, Corson argued not every doubt jurors may have is a reasonable one.

Jury deliberations began just after 3:00 p.m.