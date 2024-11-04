Iowa prepares for the polls

Early voters in North Iowa share what matters to them before Election Day

(ABC 6 News) – Auditor Adam Wedmore said that Cerro Gordo county saw an average of 470 early voters per day in the week leading up to the election.

“What we are seeing is high turnout for this election and we anticipate that Election Day will be busy as well,” said Wedmore.

A Des Moines Register/ Mediacom poll released Saturday shows Vice President Kamala Harris leading former President Donald Trump 47% to 44% among a sample of 808 likely voters sampled in Iowa.

The Iowa GOP discredited the polling as a “clear outlier,” in a press release from party chair Jeff Kaufmann. “[Polling from] Emerson College, released today, far more closely reflects the state of the actual Iowa electorate and does so with far more transparency in their methodology.”

Democratic chair Rita Hart said, “I recognize that the folks here in Iowa are smart and they know the difference between a poll and the results of an election. Remember, this is just a poll and what really matters is that Iowans show up and make their voices heard.”

Similar polling conducted in June saw Trump in a comfortable lead over President Joe Biden (then the presumptive nominee) by 18 points; and following Biden’s departure from the race, a September poll showed Trump’s lead had shrank significantly to just 4 percentage points above Harris.

