Iowa Cancer Registry responds to U.S. Surgeon General’s alcohol warning

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Last week, the U.S. Surgeon General issued a warning about alcohol’s ties to cancer, recommending the risk be highlighted on the labels.

Related: Surgeon General pushes for alcohol warning label due to cancer risks

Now, the Iowa Cancer Registry has responded by saying it would be a step in the right direction.

According to the Registry, Iowa has the second-highest cancer rate in the country and the third-highest rate of binge drinking so spreading awareness about the link between the two could go a long way.

“It’s such a common exposure among Iowans, so I think anything we could do as a population to reduce our intake would really reduce our cancer burden,” said Mary Charlton, the Director of the Iowa Cancer Registry.

The Iowa Cancer Registry also said low physical activity and smoking also play a role in the state’s cancer data.