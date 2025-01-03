Surgeon General pushes for alcohol warning label due to cancer risks

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — There is a new push from the U.S. Surgeon General to mandate a label on alcohol warning people of the possibility of an increased risk of cancer.

The U.S. Surgeon General said drinking alcohol increases your risk of developing breast, colon, liver, and other cancers while also calling for guidelines on alcohol consumption limits to be reassessed so people are aware of the risks.

Alcoholic drinks in the U.S. do carry a health warning label, but it has been unchanged since 1988. It warns pregnant women of risks and advises against driving.