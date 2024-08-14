Iowa business owners find ‘immigrant hunting permit’ fliers taped to doors

(ABC 6 News) – Several Hispanic business owners in Hampton arrived at work Tuesday, Aug. 13 to find “Illegal Immigrant Hunting Permit” signs taped to their doors.

The fliers had “Trump 2024” prominently displayed along the lower third.

According to Hampton Police Chief Mark Morrison, officers are working to identify the individual or people responsible.

Hampton City Councillor-At-Large Patrick Palmer said it’s a “sad thing that doesn’t help our community or reputation.”

“It’s uncalled-for and has no place anywhere,” he added.

ABC 6 News reached out to the Trump-Vance campaign Wednesday morning, but has not received a response.