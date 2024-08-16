Hampton Police Department makes arrest regarding threatening fliers placed on Iowa businesses

(ABC 6 News) — An arrest has been made regarding threatening fliers that were posted on local Hispanic businesses earlier this week.

According to the Hampton Police Department, a search warrant was executed at 320 North Federal Street in Hampton, Iowa.

The search of the location was an official law enforcement action involving the Hampton Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, while collaborating with the Franklin County Attorney.

The man arrested and charged is Daniel Alan Embree, who is being charged with eight counts of second-degree harassment as well as trespass with the intent to commit a hate crime.

The case remains ongoing and any person with additional information may contact the Hampton Police Department at 641-456-2529.