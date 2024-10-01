Decorah man turns himself in for attempted murder

(ABC 6 News) – 22-year-old Hunter Youngblood has turned himself in for an attempted murder charge.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, Youngblood was booked into the Winneshiek County Jail on an arrest warrant for class B felony attempted murder, class D felony willful injury-causing bodily injury, aggravated misdemeanor harassment – 1st degree, serious misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury or mental illness and serious misdemeanor domestic abuse assault – injury or mental illness 1st degree.

The charges stem for a September 21st incident for a disturbance involving weapons. Following the response of the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s office, Youngblood was taken to an area hospital for self-inflicted injuries.