Man charged with Winneshiek Co. attempted murder

(ABC 6 News) – A 22-year-old Decorah man is facing multiple charges after the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Department responded to a disturbance call over the weekend.

According to the Winneshiek County Sherrif’s Office, deputies arrived at a Freeport disturbance involving weapons at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.

Decorah resident Hunter Youngblood, 22, was airlifted with self-inflicted injuries from the incident on 170th Avenue.

He now faces charges of charged with B felony attempted murder, D felony willful injury-causing bodily injury, aggravated misdemeanor harassment – 1st degree, serious misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury or mental illness and serious misdemeanor domestic abuse assault – injury or mental illness 1st degree.