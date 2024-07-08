Freeborn County man re-arrested for alleged unapproved contact with juveniles

(ABC 6 News) – A Hollandale man is held in the Freeborn County jail without bail or bond, following an alleged probation violation.

Jonathan David Wigham pleaded guilty to two charges of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct–penetration with a 14-15-year-old girl in April of 2024.

RELATED: Freeborn County man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of juvenile in exchange for 180-day sentence – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

He was taken into custody July 5, according to the Freeborn County Jail Roster.

Court documents filed July 8 claim Wigham had unsupervised, unapproved contact with juveniles since pleading guilty, and also failed to remain law-abiding.

The details of the alleged probation violation were not detailed in court documents filed Monday.

According to Minnesota Court Records, Wigham has another bail hearing scheduled for July 10, followed by a sentencing hearing Aug. 9.

Wigham previously pleaded guilty in exchange for a 180-day jail sentence, likely to be served on work release. He will appear in front of Freeborn County judge Christy Hormann.