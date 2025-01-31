Former Olmsted jail deputy enters guilty pleas in local cases

(ABC 6 News) – A former Olmsted County deputy entered petitions to plead guilty to saving photos of undressed Rochester jail detainees, as well as placing hidden cameras in bathrooms to film women.

In exchange for his plea, Olmsted County will dismiss Mathew Adamson’s additional child pornography and public officer misconduct charges, as well as an entire child solicitation case which led to the discovery of Adamson’s extensive sex crimes.

RELATED: ‘Come all the way outside … I’m the only one doing something illegal here’: Rochester search warrants show alleged chat logs between former deputy, undercover officer pretending to be minor – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

RELATED: Former Olmsted County deputy re-arrested on child pornography charges, allegations that he saved explicit photos of detention center detainees – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Adamson, who remains at the Sherburne County jail, was sentenced to about 19.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography in federal court.

RELATED: Former Olmsted deputy sentenced to 19.5 years in federal hearing – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

RELATED: Latest in former deputy’s child solicitation cases – new warrants, alleged juvenile victims – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

According to his plea agreement, if accepted, Adamson would be sentenced to 364 days he has already served in various county jails since his arrests in 2023.

The convictions would not, then, add to Adamson’s federal prison sentence.

Adamson’s plea hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18.