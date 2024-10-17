Fire department officials respond to elevated fire risk

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Many of us enjoyed the nicer weather on Thursday, but the warmer and drier conditions have brought a risk for fire with them.

Multiple fires were reported today across southeastern Minnesota, including a brush fire in northern Rochester, and a mattress fire in Stewartville, reignited by high winds.

Local weather and fire officials are warning about the dangers of how easily fire can spread with the current weather conditions, as well as the safest way to go about any outdoor burning.

“Especially days like this with the high winds, don’t be burning garbage, don’t be burning a brush pile. Umm, we’ve had an extremely dry fall, and that is contributing to the factors.” – Josh Podein, Assistant Fire Chief at Stewartville Fire Department.

Red Flag Warnings remain in effect across most of Minnesota and Iowa this evening but will expire around 7PM CDT Thursday evening.

Friday’s fire risk will be lower, but given the continuation of dry weather and warmer temperatures in the coming days, there will likely be the continued risk for wildfires across our area.