Stewartville Fire and Rescue respond to morning mattress fire

(ABC 6 News) -Stewartville Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire in the 2000 block of Bluebird Terrace NW at 8:16 this morning.

Upon their arrival, the Engine 3 crew discovered a smoldering mattress and box spring inside the residence. Crews were able to remove the mattress and box spring, before ventilating the dwelling to remove smoke.

We have reached out to the Stewartville to see if there were any injuries and if there is any information on the cause of the fire and will provide updates as information becomes available.