Races to watch in the Minnesota primary election

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota primary election is taking place on Tuesday, August 13th. Here is a look at some of the key races taking place in this year’s primary election. For a full look at election results in our area, click here.

U.S. Congress Races

U.S. Senate US Senate (D) Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. Votes Klobuchar (D) (I) Amy Klobuchar (D) (I) Carlson (D) Steve Carlson (D) Hassan (D) Ahmad Hassan (D) Savior (D) Ole Savior (D) Kalberer (D) George Kalberer (D) Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0% Full Results US Senate (R) Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. Votes Berman (GOP) John Berman (GOP) Blue (GOP) Loner Blue (GOP) Fraser (GOP) Joe Fraser (GOP) Gruenhagen (GOP) Alycia Gruenhagen (GOP) Munro (GOP) Patrick Munro (GOP) Petersen (GOP) Raymond Petersen (GOP) White (GOP) Royce White (GOP) Seymore (GOP) Christopher Seymore (GOP) Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0% Full Results

U.S. House of Representatives U.S. House Dist. 1 – R Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. Votes Finstad (R) (I) Brad Finstad (R) (I) Goetzman (R) Gregory Goetzman (R) Tweten (R) Shawn Tweten (R) Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0% Full Results U.S. House District 1 – Democrat Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. Votes Bohman (D) Rachel Bohman (D) Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0% Full Results

Minnesota House Races

Minnesota House MN HOUSE DIST. 23A (R) Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. Votes Pacovsky (DFL) (I) Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0% Full Results MN HOUSE DIST. 23A (D) Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. Votes Staloch (DFL) Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0% Full Results MN HOUSE DIST. 23B (D) Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. Votes Pacovsky (DFL) Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0% Full Results MN HOUSE DIST. 23B (R) Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. Votes Mueller (GOP) Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0% Full Results MN HOUSE DIST. 24B (R) Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. Votes O’Driscoll (GOP) Sepeda (GOP) Precincts Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0% Full Results

Local Races

Austin Austin City Council Ward 1 Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. Votes Garate 0% Lange 0% VanVugt 0% Waller 0% Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0% Full Results Austin City Council Ward 3 Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. Votes Fischer 0% Marshall 0% Prentis 0% Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0% Full Results Austin Mayor Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. Votes Johnson 0% King (I) 0% Austin 0% Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0% Full Results

Olmsted County Olmsted County Commissioner Dist. 3 Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. Votes Johnson 0% Sutor 0% Wright 0% Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0% Full Results Olmsted County Commissioner Dist. 6 Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. Votes Burks 0% Hopkins 0% Reporting: 0 of 0 | 0% Full Results