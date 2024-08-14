(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota primary election is taking place on Tuesday, August 13th. Here is a look at some of the key races taking place in this year’s primary election. For a full look at election results in our area, click HERE.
U.S. Congress Races
U.S. Senate
Votes
Klobuchar (D) (I)
Amy Klobuchar (D) (I)
28,194
95%
Carlson (D)
Steve Carlson (D)
627
2%
Hassan (D)
Ahmad Hassan (D)
466
2%
Savior (D)
Ole Savior (D)
184
1%
Kalberer (D)
George Kalberer (D)
152
1%
Votes
White (GOP)
Royce White (GOP)
12,317
38%
Fraser (GOP)
Joe Fraser (GOP)
9,791
30%
Gruenhagen (GOP)
Alycia Gruenhagen (GOP)
2,692
8%
Petersen (GOP)
Raymond Petersen (GOP)
2,541
8%
Berman (GOP)
John Berman (GOP)
2,416
7%
Munro (GOP)
Patrick Munro (GOP)
1,653
5%
Seymore (GOP)
Christopher Seymore (GOP)
775
2%
Blue (GOP)
Loner Blue (GOP)
475
1%
U.S. House of Representatives
Votes
Finstad (GOP) (I)
Brad Finstad (GOP) (I)
2,817
92%
Tweten (GOP)
Shawn Tweten (GOP)
132
4%
Goetzman (GOP)
Gregory Goetzman (GOP)
98
3%
Votes
Bohman (D)
Rachel Bohman (D)
0
0%
Minnesota House Races
Minnesota House
Votes
Pacovsky (DFL) (I)
0
0%
Votes
Staloch (DFL)
0
0%
Votes
Pacovsky (DFL)
0
0%
Votes
Mueller (GOP)
0
0%
Votes
O’Driscoll (GOP)
0
0%
Sepeda (GOP)
0
0%
Local Races
Austin
Votes
Garate
0
0%
Lange
0
0%
VanVugt
0
0%
Waller
0
0%
Votes
Fischer
0
0%
Marshall
0
0%
Prentis
0
0%
Votes
Austin
0
0%
Johnson
0
0%
King (I)
0
0%
Olmsted County
Votes
Johnson
Karl Johnson
0
0%
Sutor
April Sutor
0
0%
Wright
Gregg Wright
0
0%
Votes
Burks
Tawonda Burks
0
0%
Hopkins
Bob Hopkins
0
0%
Rochester City Council
Votes
Koutsoukos
0%
Palmer
0%
Schubring
0%
Votes
Bly
0%
Miller
0%
Stead
0%
Welch
0%
Votes
Friederichs
0%
Kirkpatrick
0%
Sorgenfrie
0%
Votes
Dennis
0%
Doering
0%
Schleusner
0%
Tesch
0%