Family of man found dead in Mason City Target speaks out

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Sunday morning, a man was found dead inside the Target in Mason City before the store opened.

Related: Family identifies body found inside Mason City Target over weekend

Now, the family of that man, 46-year-old Jeremiah Hippen, has spoken out about their search for answers as to how their loved one was found dead, and why it took until Sunday morning for his death to be reported to authorities.

It all started last Saturday when Hippen entered the Target and allegedly never came back out.

The family confirmed Hippen’s identity with ABC 6 News, saying they last heard from him on Saturday afternoon.

“He had called into work to say that he would be a little bit late, and then a little later, he called in to say that he wasn’t going to be coming in, which was about 3:00,” said Brandy Hippen.

An anonymous tip sent to ABC 6 News alleged that Hippen was seen by multiple Target team members, including management, on Saturday night, and that the store was closed and locked with Hippen still inside. However, ABC 6 News has not been able to verify this claim with police or Target.

Police were called to the scene at 6:37 a.m. on Sunday, which was 23 minutes before the store opened.

“He was good. He would help anybody out, give you the shirt of his back. He was funny,” Brandy said.

His family tells ABC 6 News that he had struggled with substance abuse and was receiving support at Beje Clark.

“He was a good guy, and he was finally at a place in life where things were going up,” Brandy said. “It was a forward motion, and he was in control, and he was proud of that, and he was doing so good.”

ABC 6 News is still waiting to hear from the Iowa Medical Examiner for an autopsy release to determine an exact cause and manner of Hippen’s death.

A Target spokesperson issued the following statement regarding the situation:

“Our team alerted authorities after discovering an unresponsive guest in the men’s restroom of our Mason City store. We were saddened to learn of his passing, and we extend condolences to his family. We appreciate the assistance of first responders, and we will continue to cooperate with law enforcement on their investigation.”