Body found inside Target in Mason City over the weekend

(ABC 6 News) — Mason City police confirmed with ABC 6 News that a body was found inside a Target over the weekend.

Information is limited at this time, but the body was discovered Sunday morning when the Minneapolis-based retail store opened its doors.

MCPD responded to a medical call at 6:37 a.m. on Sunday morning at the Target located at 3450 4th Street SW. The man was dead upon arrival.

It is unclear how they died or who it is, but MCPD confirmed the death was accidental. No foul play is suspected. The death investigation is ongoing.

ABC 6 News has reached out to Target officials for a statement, but they have not responded.

This is a developing story.