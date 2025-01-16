Elgin City Council appoints acting mayor following former mayor’s death

(ABC 6 News) — The Elgin City Council has appointed Councilmember Kevin Keilholtz as acting mayor.

This move comes after former Mayor Tim Boardman died last Friday following his reelection in November.

Keilholtz has served on the City Council since 2021.

According to City Clerk Jessica Cartwright, the council has the power to appoint a new permanent mayor, and they will meet next week to begin that discussion. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, January 22 at 6 p.m. inside City Hall.

It is unclear at this time if a new mayor will be appointed at the next meeting to take over for Keilholtz, or if it will simply be a discussion with the public about these next steps.