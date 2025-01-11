Months after his re-election, Elgin mayor passes away Friday

(ABC 6 News) – Elgin Mayor Tim Boardman passed away Friday, according to a Facebook post by the city.

In Nov. 2024, Boardman was re-elected to serve a second term as the city’s mayor.

“Mayor Boardman dedicated his life to serving out community with passion, integrity, and unwavering commitment. Through his leadership, Elgin has flourished, and the positive impact of his work will continue to inspire us all. Mayor Boardman was not just a leader, but a friend and a guiding light for so many of us. His legacy of kindness, vision, and public service will live on in every corner of our community. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.” – City of Elgin, MN Facebook

Dozens of community members have already written condolences to Boardman’s family, many commenting that it was a privilege to have him as their mayor, but even more so to have him as a neighbor.

ABC 6 News has reached out to Elgin city officials to determine how Boardman’s replacement will be chosen and who will act as mayor in the interim.