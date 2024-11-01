Election 2024: IA ballot questions to know ahead of Election Day

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, November 5, voters will be heading to their polling places to cast their votes on Election Day.

For voters in Iowa, you may notice a number of questions on your ballot to be answered with a “yes” or “no” vote. To find more info on what will appear on your ballot, click here. Information on each Iowa ballot question can be found below.

Iowa Constitutional Amendments

Iowa voters will see two constitutional amendments on the ballot this November. The first amendment regards allowing 17-year-olds to vote in primary elections if they turn 18 by the general election. The question reads as follows:

Shall the following amendment to the Constitution be adopted?

Summary: Provides for only U.S. Citizens aged 18 or older and meeting state and county residency requirements to vote in all elections. Further provides that 17-year-olds who will be 18 years old by the General Election are eligible to vote in the primary election, subject to the same citizenship and residency requirements.

The second amendment regards allowing the lieutenant governor to act as governor if there is a temporary disability of the governor as well as allowing the lieutenant governor to be the governor in the case of resignation, death or permanent disability of the current governor. The question reads as follows:

Shall the following amendment to the Constitution be adopted?

Summary: Provides that the lieutenant governor will act as the governor if there is a temporary disability of the governor. Further provides that the lieutenant governor or lieutenant governor-elect will be the governor or governor-elect in the case of resignation, death, or permanent disability of the governor or governor-elect thus creating a vacancy in the office of lieutenant governor or lieutenant governor-elect, as appropriate.

School Referendums

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Community

The GHV Community School District is asking a question regarding a bond referendum to improve the existing school buildings in the district. The question reads as follows:

Shall the Board of Directors of the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Community School District in the Counties of Hancock and Cerro Gordo, State of Iowa, be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $21,400,000 to provide funds to remodel, repair, improve, furnish and equip its existing elementary/middle school building and its high school, including HVAC improvements, a safe and secure entrance at the high school, reconfiguration of the kitchen and enclosure of the courtyard at the high school?

More information on the referendum can be found here.

West Fork Community

The West Fork Community School District will also pose a question regarding a bond referendum on the ballots this year. The referendum will go towards improvements at the Rockwell elementary building and Sheffield middle school/high school building. The question reads as follows:

Shall the Board of Directors of the West Fork Community School District in the Counties of Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, and Wright, State of Iowa, be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $16,865,000 to provide funds to remodel, repair, and improve the HVAC and electrical systems at the Rockwell elementary building and the Sheffield middle school/high school building, including related remodeling and improvements; to replace roof sections at both facilities; to replace horizontal runs of the domestic water system piping at the Sheffield facility; and to add a secure entrance at the Sheffield facility?

More information on the referendum can be found here.