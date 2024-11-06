Election 2024: A look at mayoral races around the area

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Election Day is now in the rearview mirror, and it is time to start looking at the candidates that voters around the area chose to hold office.

For mayoral races in the ABC 6 News area, incumbent Steve King won re-election for Austin mayor over challenger Bradley Johnson.

Meanwhile, in Claremont, the winner of the mayoral races did not even appear on the ballot. Write-in candidate Casey Striver received 100 votes and more than 40% of the overall vote to take the race.

It is a similar story in Chatfield as incumbent John McBroom took the election over challenger Curtis Sorenson.

In Brownsdale, Jeff Foster won re-election and took 65% of the votes, defeating his two challengers.

In Lanesboro, it was a very close race between Alicia Pearson and Mindy Albrecht-Benson with only 20 votes separating the two. Pearson ended up the winner with 43% of the vote.

In LeRoy, Edwin Koppen gained 48% of the vote to retain his office, and in Lyle, Jesse Burma will be taking over for current Mayor Ron Frank in 2025 defeating Ricky B. Matter.

Mabel incumbent Adam Wilder will retain his office as well, defeating Clarence Brumm.

Meantime, Ostrander will have a new mayor as Stephanie Start defeated the current mayor, Pam Kunert. Smart received 67% of the votes.

In Preston, Kurt Reicks retains his office, capturing 61% of the vote while Rose Creek newcomer Andrew Leisen will take over office for Barbara Greenlee next year, taking 78% of the vote.

The Twin Lakes mayoral race was won by David Prestholt, defeating Pat Nielson and capturing 57% of the vote.

