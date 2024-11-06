Claremont mayor race receives 107 write-in votes; more than either candidate on the ballot

(ABC 6 News) — In the race for Claremont mayor, two candidates appeared on the ballot: Tasha Dahl and David Stein.

However, when results were tabulated, 107 votes were written in, accounting for 47% of the total vote. Meanwhile, Dahl received 68 votes, and Stein received 50.

ABC 6 News is currently working to confirm whether or not those 107 written in votes went towards the same person.

